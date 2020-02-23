Avalanche in Colorado partially buried a snowmobiler, and it was all caught on video

(CNN) Two snowmobilers in Colorado narrowly escaped disaster when they accidentally triggered an avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Saturday shared a video on Facebook showing the terrifying incident, which partially buried one of the riders.

In the video, the snowmobilers are riding up a mountain when the one in front sets off an avalanche that sweeps the other down the mountainside.

There were people skiing in the same area just moments before the avalanche. However, their presence did not cause the event, CAIC said.

"The skiers were fortunate to not trigger an avalanche," CAIC said. "Moments later the snowmobiler, a larger trigger, was able to collapse the weak layer and trigger an avalanche."

