New York Jewish center cleared after bomb threat; governor says multiple centers threatened

(CNN) Police cleared the Jewish community center in Albany, New York, on Sunday after a person affiliated with the center received an emailed bomb threat, authorities said.

Albany police were notified of the email around 11:05 a.m. and responded with officers and three K-9 units, Albany police spokesman Steve Smith said.

With the help of New York State Police, officers cleared the building and determined there was no device or any threat inside the center or the neighboring day care center, Smith said.

The threat was also sent to several people with JCC emails, though it is not clear whether the additional people are also affiliated with the Albany JCC or other centers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Sunday that "Bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY."

Read More