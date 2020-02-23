Convicted murderer escapes from Alabama work release center

(CNN) A convicted murderer escaped from a work release center in Alabama Saturday night, authorities said.

Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing after a Saturday night bed check at the facility in Childersburg, southeast of Birmingham, the state's correction department said in a release.

Miner is a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 192 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms, torso, neck and back, and was last seen wearing a white state prison uniform, according to the release.

Miner was sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murder in 1994, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website . The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Miner was convicted of a murder in that county.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact the Department of Corrections or local law enforcement.

