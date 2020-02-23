Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in seventh round of WBC heavyweight title rematchBy Paul Gittings, CNNUpdated 3:51 PM ET, Sun February 23, 2020 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: In pictures: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder WBC heavyweight championshipBritish boxer Tyson Fury enters the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: In pictures: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder WBC heavyweight championshipDeontay Wilder of the United States enters the ring wearing a mask.Hide Caption 2 of 13