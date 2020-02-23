Dave Ayres, 42, emergency goaltender and Zamboni driver gets win in NHL debut

(CNN) Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old goaltender, was victorious in his National Hockey League debut for the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Carolina summoned the emergency backup goalie in the second period of a 6-1 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after both Hurricanes goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek went down to injuries.

Ayres gave up two goals on three shots in the period before stopping all seven shots he faced in the third. The Hurricanes won 6-3.

Ayres became the oldest goaltender (42 years, 194 days) in league history to win his regular-season debut.

"It was awesome," Ayres said after the game. "Obviously time of my life out there. I've been on this ice many times without fans, put fans in the mix it's a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I'll take it."

