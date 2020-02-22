A women's basketball team went viral after hitting five half-court shots in a row

(CNN) Boom shakalaka!

South Dakota State University's Jackrabbits hit five half-court shots in a row, and it was all caught on video.

The women's basketball team accomplished the feat during pregame practice on Thursday. The video was shared on Twitter, and has since gone viral.

"[The feeling when]...it's -17318299427 degrees outside but straight [fire] inside," the team captioned the video.

One by one, five of the team's players -- Sydney Stapleton, Addison Hirschman, Paiton Burckhard, Jordan Ferrand and Lindsey Theuninck -- took turns taking shots from way downtown. Amazingly, they all went in.

