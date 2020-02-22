San Diego bus crash kills 3, injures at least 18

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 4:49 PM ET, Sat February 22, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The bus rolled over off I-15 near Fallbrook, California, leaving three people dead.
The bus rolled over off I-15 near Fallbrook, California, leaving three people dead.

(CNN)Three people died and 18 were transported to nearby hospitals after a bus traveling south on Interstate 15 rolled over near Fallbrook, the North San Diego County Fire Department said Saturday.

Several people were trapped and had to be extricated from the bus when first responders arrived, the NCFD said.
Several nearby emergency agencies responded to the wreck.
Several nearby emergency agencies responded to the wreck.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, what company owned the bus or the bus's destination or point of origin.
The wreck occurred around 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) on I-15 south of the Highway 76 exit, the NCFD said. Several nearby emergency agencies responded.