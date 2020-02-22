(CNN) A person was killed Saturday night at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans when they were hit by a float, authorities said.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a tandem float was involved in the incident.

"I do have my concerns and I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe Carnival for everyone," he told reporters.

NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness campaign, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced tandem floats won't be allowed for the rest of the season. Tandem floats have two or more sections connected by a hitch.

Cantrell said police responded to the fatality "in record time."

