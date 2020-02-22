For the second time this week, a person was killed during a Carnival parade

By Steve Almasy and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 9:29 PM ET, Sat February 22, 2020

LA: Parade cancelled after pedestrian fatally struck RX 654 CR 207 SOURCE WDSU
(CNN)A person was killed Saturday night at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans when they were hit by a float, according to the city's emergency preparedness campaign.

The final part of the parade was canceled, NOLA Ready tweeted.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a tandem float was involved in the incident.
"I do have my concerns and I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe Carnival for everyone," he told reporters.
    Tandem floats have two or more sections connected by a hitch.
      It is the second death during the Carnival season that precedes Mardi Gras.
      A woman was killed Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. She was hit by a parade float, authorities said.