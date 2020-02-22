For the second time this week, a person was killed during a Carnival parade

(CNN) A person was killed Saturday night at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans when they were hit by a float, according to the city's emergency preparedness campaign.

The final part of the parade was canceled, NOLA Ready tweeted.

Emergency personnel are responding to an incident on the #Endymion route at Galvez. An individual was struck by a float and fatally injured. Please avoid this area of the parade route. ⚠️ — NOLA Ready #MardiGras (@nolaready) February 23, 2020

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a tandem float was involved in the incident.

"I do have my concerns and I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe Carnival for everyone," he told reporters.

Tandem floats have two or more sections connected by a hitch.

