(CNN) A US Naval Academy midshipman who played on the school football team has died — the second midshipman death in two weeks.

David Forney, 22, was found unresponsive Thursday in Bancroft Hall, the Naval Academy said in a statement posted on the school Facebook page. After a midshipman administered CPR, Forney was transported to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m., the statement said.

David Forney

The cause of death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, the Naval Academy said in a statement. Bancroft Hall is the massive dormitory complex where all 4,500 midshipmen at the Naval Academy live.

Forney was a senior from Walkersville, Maryland. A political science major, he would have graduated May 22 and been assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer, the academy said in a statement.

An offensive lineman for the school football team and a three-year letterman, Forney was named First-Team American Athletic Conference and First-Team All-East, the statement said. He was the anchor of an offensive line that set a school record and led the nation in rushing, averaging 360.5 yards per game during the 2019 season, according to the statement.

