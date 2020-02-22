Inspired by J-Lo, moms are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity

(CNN) Moms across the world are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity, a viral challenge inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo posted a photo of herself online Sunday in a white bikini, looking fit as ever.

"Relaxed and recharged," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Maria Kang, founder of the No Excuse Mom fitness community, shared a similar photo of herself on Tuesday that she said was inspired by the singer.

In the caption, Kang encouraged moms to lead healthy lifestyles.

