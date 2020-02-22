Inspired by J-Lo, moms are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity

(CNN)Moms across the world are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity, a viral challenge inspired by Jennifer Lopez.
J-Lo posted a photo of herself online Sunday in a white bikini, looking fit as ever.
"Relaxed and recharged," she captioned the Instagram photo.
Maria Kang, founder of the No Excuse Mom fitness community, shared a similar photo of herself on Tuesday that she said was inspired by the singer.
In the caption, Kang encouraged moms to lead healthy lifestyles.
"Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers!) or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter," said Kang.
"Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!!"
Kang tagged the photo #jlochallenge, prompting other moms to do the same.