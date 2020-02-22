After losing her mom to cancer, a woman found healing - and love - writing thank you notes to veterans and first responders

(CNN) For Natalie Reilly, Valentine's Day 2016 was grim. The divorcee was at home nursing her mother through a 19th round of chemotherapy.

"She was not eating, and she was not coming out of her room," Reilly remembered of her once-vibrant mom. "It was really hard for me -- she was the strongest woman I knew."



In the midst of feeling sad and sorry for herself, Reilly drew inspiration from her mother's strength. A new idea dawned.

"I thought to myself: 'This is not who she raised me to be,'" she told CNN. "I said, 'We are not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We are going to do something for our community.'"

Mother and daughter spent the next three hours writing "thank you" cards and handing them out to veterans and first responders.