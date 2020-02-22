Greyhound will no longer allow Border Patrol to conduct warrantless searches on its buses

(CNN) Greyhound will not allow US Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct searches on its buses without warrants, the company announced Friday.

Greyhound will give its drivers and employees updated training in response to the policy change, it said in a statement, and put stickers on its buses making its position clear.

The company will also notify the Department of Homeland Security in a letter that "we do not consent to warrantless searches on our buses and in terminal areas that are not open to the general public," the statement said.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our customers and team members," it added, "and we are confident these changes will lead to an improved experience for all parties involved."

US Customs and Border Protection did not respond to a request for comment.