2 people arrested and charged in connection with disappearance of 15-month-old from Tennessee

(CNN) Two people were arrested and charged in connection with an AMBER alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was last seen two months ago.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found traveling in a gray 2007 BMW that Tennessee authorities were on the lookout for earlier Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said during the day they believed the occupants of the car would have information about the toddler's whereabouts.

The pair, both Tennessee residents, were charged with possession of stolen property, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said in a news release.

It is unclear if there is any representation for McCloud and Boswell at this time.

Evelyn is still missing.

