There isn't an AMBER Alert for every child who goes missing. Here's why

(CNN) Evelyn Boswell is a 15-month-old girl missing in Tennessee. Andrew Caballeiro was a week old when he was last seen in Florida. Osiel Rico, 3, has been missing from New Mexico for nearly two months.

To try and find them, authorities are using a system created nearly 25 years ago: AMBER Alerts.

The alerts, short for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, are used across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and 30 other countries.

AMBER Alerts have helped bring home nearly 1,000 children since their inception in 1996. In 2018, 155 cases of the 161 issued alerts resulted in recovery.

Here's what you need to know about the program:

