Alex Ovechkin becomes second-youngest NHL player to score 700 career goals

(CNN) Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored the 700th goal of his career on Saturday afternoon, becoming the eighth National Hockey League player to achieve the feat.

The goal came on a slapshot in the third period of the away game against the New Jersey Devils, and teammates swarmed the Russian winger after his landmark goal.

Ovechkin is now the second-youngest and second-fastest player to join the NHL's 700-goal club at 34 years old and in 1,144 games played -- both behind all-time great Wayne Gretzky, who has 894 goals.

Only seven other players have ever scored 700 goals in their careers, led by Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner. Ovechkin could overtake Gartner's career mark of 708 goals later this year.

He passed the previous eighth-highest goal scorer, Mark Messier, earlier this year.

