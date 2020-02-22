Why Austen's most annoying heroine is my 21st century favorite

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) I wasn't expecting much on Sunday when I dragged myself to Autumn de Wilde's new movie adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma." Two hours of note-perfect scenes later, I emerged a convert. De Wilde's beautiful film showcases some of the best and most modern elements of a character and story whose merits -- or at least, entertainment value -- are often under-appreciated in the relief of Austen's other most famous heroines like Elizabeth Bennet of "Pride and Prejudice," Elinor Dashwood of "Sense and Sensibility" or Fanny Price of "Mansfield Park."

The purest cliche of an Austen fan, I have tended to give the over-examined Elizabeth Bennet of "Pride and Prejudice," or the long-suffering Elinor Dashwood (the "Sense" half of "Sense and Sensibility") more credit. "Yes," thought 13-year-old me, watching as Emma Thompson's long-suffering Elinor in Ang Lee's 1995 adaptation kept quiet for months about the awful Lucy Steele's secret engagement to Elinor's own clandestine crush, Edward Ferrars. "That's probably what I'd do."

But the most recent "Emma" flagged something lacking in those characters. It's not that Taylor-Joy's Emma is more likeable more as a person than say, Jennifer Ehle's Lizzie in the epic BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" or Thompson's Elinor. She really isn't. It's just refreshing to see a woman born out of classic literature whose flaws mean that she sidesteps several romantic cliches. Austen's other most celebrated female heroes are either earnest, but passive lovers (Elinor), or act as the male love interest's conscience (Elizabeth). Both of these models have served as templates for romantic heroines -- and arguably, many women's approach to dating -- since.

Rather than buy into an idea of romance which necessitates sitting around sadly for months, or butting heads with a haughty, rude Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy until he comes to his senses, Emma forges ahead. Her blindness to anything which doesn't mesh with her worldview makes her far less concerned with what any other character might want than her own schemes, which by about 40 minutes in, create a hot tangle of beautiful, confused people.

Emma Thompson in Sense and Sensibility

Emma's intelligence and disregard for authority also feed into an interesting romantic arc. Her brother-in-law and eventual suitor Mr. George Knightly, played brilliantly by Johnny Flynn, is in many ways far more familiar than Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy, whose sartorial presentation (and disrobing) at key moments in the BBC miniseries maintains a cult following

Where Mr. Darcy is haughty, Knightly is kind, good and humorous, but also very keen to stress to his young friend at every turn the many ways in which she is misguided. Emma, though several years his junior, bats back wittily every time, and ignores his -- not always perfect -- advice. Once they're in love, each manages to concede that the other was a bit right.

In the real world, a young woman is far more likely to debate a friendly mansplainer than win over an aloof-but-secretly-decent aristocrat. Mr. Darcy has a lot to answer for in terms of expectation management of straight, single women who meet apparently indifferent men. Men like Mr. Knightly, who demonstrate ex