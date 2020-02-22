(CNN)The word "fat" has haunted Harriet White her entire life.
"When I was little, probably seven or eight, the doctor told my mom, 'She's fat, take her to Weight Watchers.' I ate Melba toast and cottage cheese," said Harriet, now age 50.
School lunches, she remembers, turned her into an object of ridicule among her elementary classmates.
"Kids would laugh at me because I would have this nasty brown bread with unsweetened peanut butter, carrot sticks, celery sticks and black olives, while everyone else got baloney on Wonder Bread and potato chips," Harriet said.
"Then when I visited my grandmother I'd gorge on chips and candy," she added. "So I grew up with a very unhealthy relationship to food."
And all the makings of a childhood eating disorder that would follow her for life.
"No one wakes up one day and says, 'Hey, I'm going to have an eating disorder.' It's a slow descent into hell," says registered dietitian Evelyn Tribole, the co-author of "Intuitive Eating," an anti-diet plan that stresses re-learning the body's cues for healthy eating.
It would take Harriet years to shed her childhood trauma and turn to intuitive eating to heal her broken relationships with food. It's a struggle shared by hundreds of millions of adults around the world who also suffer from an eating disorder.
A global problem
In the United States, at least 30 million people suffer from disordered eating, according to the National Associ