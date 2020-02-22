(CNN) The word "fat" has haunted Harriet White her entire life.

"When I was little, probably seven or eight, the doctor told my mom, 'She's fat, take her to Weight Watchers.' I ate Melba toast and cottage cheese," said Harriet, now age 50.

School lunches, she remembers, turned her into an object of ridicule among her elementary classmates.

"Kids would laugh at me because I would have this nasty brown bread with unsweetened peanut butter, carrot sticks, celery sticks and black olives, while everyone else got baloney on Wonder Bread and potato chips," Harriet said.

"Then when I visited my grandmother I'd gorge on chips and candy," she added. "So I grew up with a very unhealthy relationship to food."

