Magical Messi gets four in Barcelona's Camp Nou rout of Eibar

By Paul Gittings, CNN

Updated 2:50 PM ET, Sat February 22, 2020

Barcelona&#39;s Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Eibar in the 5-0 win at the Camp Nou.
(CNN)Lionel Messi ended his mini-scoring drought in typical style Saturday as he notched four goals in Barcelona's 5-0 rout of Eibar in La Liga.

The Barca talisman had last scored against Granada on January 19 in Quique Setien's first game in charge, a run of four games and 389 minutes, but 14 minutes into the game at the Camp Nou normal service resumed.
Receiving the ball on the edge of the area after a long spell of possession, the maestro slipped between two defenders, putting the ball between the legs of one, before scoring the opener.
It was a brilliant individual goal and in the 37th minute he had a second, bursting forward on to a pass from Sergio Busquets to add to his tally.