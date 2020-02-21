(CNN) British backpacker Grace Millane was strangled to death, crammed into a suitcase and buried in a New Zealand woodland after a Tinder date in December 2018.

On Thursday her killer, a 28-year-old man, was sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum 17 year non-parole period.

The Courts of New Zealand said in a statement: "Overall, the circumstances of the murder showed a high-level of callousness, including: the intimate nature of the murder itself."

In his November 2019 trial, the prosecution argued that the man -- whose name cannot be released due to a suppression order -- "eroticized" Millane's death because of a "morbid sexual interest," and the court heard how he had taken "trophy" photos of her body and watched violent pornography while her body lay in the room.

The key pillar of the man's defense was that Millane, 21, enjoyed "rough sex," and that her death was an accident that came about as a result of consensual choking. As a consequence, media coverage of the trial was filled with details about Millane's personal life and alleged sexual preferences, even as the accused remained anonymous.

