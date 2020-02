As one storm moves out of the East, rain and mountain snow move into Southwest

(CNN) A winter storm that piled on snow across parts of the South is finally heading offshore Friday with one last round of freezing temperatures.

"Temperatures will remain below freezing for the Friday morning commute, but will climb above freezing by midday Friday," the North Carolina Emergency Management said.

Highest temperatures throughout the day will be around 40 degrees -- but warmer days will come over the weekend, the agency said.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia saw some of the heaviest snowfall in the past day with a little more than 4 inches. Areas in Tennessee and North Georgia saw widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper activated the State Emergency Operations Center to "monitor the situation and to be ready to respond to any needs from county or local governments," he said in a statement.

