A group of college students may face disciplinary action over a coronavirus-themed party

(CNN) Some students at a New York university are in hot water over allegations they held what the school is describing as a "coronavirus-themed party."

Officials at the University of Albany say they are investigating the event, which they called "distasteful and hurtful" in a news release.

"We are aware of a coronavirus-themed party that was recently held off-campus and not sanctioned by the University at Albany," the University of Albany said in a statement. "The theme of this party was distasteful and hurtful and is not representative of UAlbany or its nearly 18,000 students."

The trouble started last week when a video was posted on Instagram showing a bucket filled with ice and beer and a University of Albany student wearing a surgical mask, Albany's WGY News Radio reported.

The video, which has since been deleted, was captioned, "Corona virus isn't gonna stop anyone from partying."

