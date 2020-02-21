A 15-month-old was reported missing this week -- two months after she was last seen

(CNN) Tennessee authorities are looking for a 15-month-old who was last seen two months ago.

An AMBER alert was issued for Evelyn Mae Boswell who was reported missing this week. But according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), she was last seen on December 26.

"The day before yesterday, a family member of this missing child reported in a department of children's services referral about the child being missing," Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt told CNN affiliate WCYB.

He told the news station that investigators are trying to understand why there was a "lapse in time in the child being reported missing."

🚨 Have you seen this child? Evelyn Mae Boswell 🚨



An #AMBERAlert has been issued on behalf of the Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office for 15-month old, Evelyn Mae Boswell. Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow. pic.twitter.com/a0nfC5c3hm — NCMEC (@MissingKids) February 21, 2020

"Right now we're not sure of her exact location," Seabolt said. "It could be anywhere from what we know. We're conducting the investigation and obviously we're talking to as many people as we've come in contact with that knew about the child."

