Minnesota's constitution still allows slavery as a punishment for crimes. Now lawmakers are trying to change that

(CNN) When slavery was abolished over a century ago, America was ready to leave that harrowing part of its history behind for good.

Lawmakers introduced an amendment on Thursday which would remove a clause from Minnesota's constitution that allows slavery to be used as a punishment for crimes. But in Minnesota -- and multiple other states slavery is technically still a part of their constitution.

The bill of rights in the 1857 Minnesota Constitution states that : "There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the state otherwise than as punishment for a crime of which the party has been convicted."

Minnesota Rep. John Lesch is the chief author of the amendment, which will receive a hearing in the house judiciary committee on Tuesday.

Lesch represents the Minnesota Democratic--Farmer--Labor Party, a center-left political party in the U.S. state of Minnesota. It is affiliated with the Democratic Party.

