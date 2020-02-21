A CBP employee killed his wife and two sons before fatally shooting himself, police say

(CNN) A US Customs and Border Protection employee allegedly shot and killed his wife and two sons in Florida before killing himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Police went to the family's home around 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from CBP that the man had not been heard from.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that other members of the family had not been heard from either, Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference.

Deputies entered the house and found four bodies inside with gunshot wounds.

Mina says they believe the man shot and killed his wife, middle school-aged son, high school-aged son and then himself.

