Surveillance and police body camera video in Jersey City kosher market shooting released

(CNN) Newly released surveillance and police body camera video of the December 2019 shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, shows a law enforcement response within minutes, as well as an officer exchanging shots from a school across the street.

The video was released by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office following an open records request.

Investigators say David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, killed a police detective near a Jersey City cemetery and then went to the nearby kosher market, where they shot and killed three people there and started an hourslong police standoff that ended with their deaths.

Their actions are believed to be "fueled by both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said at the time.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Friday that the families of the shooting victims were given prior notice of the videos being released.

