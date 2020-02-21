Harvard students sue university officials over school's investment ties to prisons

(CNN) Five Harvard students are suing university officials over Harvard's investments in what they call the "prison-industrial complex."

The students are accusing the university's president, a senior fellow of Harvard Corporation, and Harvard's endowment manager, Harvard Management Company (HMC), of a "violation of fiduciary duty and breach of the Harvard charter."

Jason Newton, a spokesman for Harvard University, confirmed the university received a copy of the complaint Wednesday but wouldn't comment further.

Jarrett Drake, a plaintiff in the case, described the "prison-industrial complex" to CNN as the mixture of overlapping interests between the government, prisons, police, and corporations in "keeping bodies confined and controlled."

Harvard uses its endowment to "help ensure Harvard University has the financial resources to confidently maintain and expand its leadership in education and research for future generations," according to HMC's website.