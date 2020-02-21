(CNN) A handful of students, teachers, advocacy groups and parents sued the State of California two years ago, alleging the state deprived students from disadvantaged communities the opportunity to learn basic reading and writing skills.

On Thursday, a judge approved a settlement that says the state has to pay $53 million to improve literacy across schools statewide.

The financial terms of the settlement say the largest portion of the money, $50 million, will go towards helping 75 low-performing elementary schools, so they can develop and implement customized three-year literacy action plans.

The remaining $3 million from the settlement will be used for a literacy expert to help develop the state's literacy action plan and identify where training is needed.

Mark Rosenbaum, directing attorney at Public Counsel, which filed the suit, said in a statement: "The right to read is not just the cornerstone of education, it is the cornerstone of our democracy. Without it, we continue to build a future on the illusion that the haves compete on the same terms with the have nots.

