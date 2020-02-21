Protesters attack buses carrying Wuhan evacuees in Ukraine

(CNN) Protesters attacked a convoy of buses carrying Ukrainian citizens and other nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, injuring nine police officers and one civilian Thursday.

As global fears and misconceptions spread about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the city, protesters blocked roads in the Ukrainian town of Noviy Sanzhari, where evacuees are to be monitored for two weeks at a medical center. Ukraine has no diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that "aggressive citizens" began to pelt the buses with stones, and that one man tried to hit police with a car.

"Those people who today threw stones at the evacuees ... and law enforcement officers, injured nine police officers, one of them has serious injuries, we will make a decision on their punishment," Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

Police opened criminal proceedings after the clash, the ministry said.

