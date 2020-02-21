Dive into these looks from Target's BOGO 50% off swim sale

One way to be sure that spring is almost here? Target's BOGO 50% off swimsuit sale is on. Now is the time for spring breakers and beach bums alike to stock up on the most beloved bikinis, tankinis, cover-ups and one-pieces from the mega retailer.

Over 1,000 swimsuits are part of this sale event, but no need to choose just one. Thanks to this buy one, get one deal, your second suit is half off. Just take note: The sale is online only through February 22, though shipping is free and returns are unlimited for try-on only items. Check out our favorites from the BOGO sale, and get ready to dive into some solid swimwear savings.

Bikini

Women's Light Lift Smocked Bikini Top ($29.99; target.com)

Say goodbye to bikini cups that won't stay put, and hello to comfort and freedom. The Women's Light Life Smocked Bikini Top comes with sewn-in cups for extra coverage and is designed with soft fabric and spandex. Pair this with the Women's Cheeky Bikini Bottom for a cohesive pink look.

Women's Strappy Hipster Bikini Bottom ($14.99; target.com)

The junior-sized Women's Strappy Hipster Bikini Bottom hugs the waist while the stripe pattern and straps on the side keeps the look stylish. Pair this with the Women's Strappy Bralette Bikini Top.

Women's Plus Size Bikini Swim Top ($19.99, target.com)

Prints are a major trend this year— especially for swimsuit season. Check out this fabulous bikini top, and pair it with the Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom.

Women's Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top ($19.99; target.com)

We're loving the aesthetic the Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top from Kona Sol is serving. Made with removable cups, it also features a flattering halter with back and behind-the-neck ties.

Women's Long Line Triangle Halter Bikini Top ($19.99; target.com)

Adorn yourself with flowers in this Long Line Triange Halter Bikini Top. The plunge neckline and back strap details scream fun in the sun. Pair this top with Women's High Waist High Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom.

Taniki

Women's Bandeau Mesh Flyaway Tankini Top ($24.99; target.com)

We're back at it again with the animal prints, but this time we're taking the style up a notch in tankini form. This item brings a flowy look to swimwear with mesh fabric. For another pattern option, check out the Women's Bandeau Mesh Flyaway Tankini Top in Kona Sol Black Floral.

One-piece swimsuits

Women's Tortoise Ring One Piece Swimsuit ($34.99; target.com)

A one-piece swimsuit is a classic beachwear staple. Made of nylon and spandex, the Women's Tortoise Ring gives you a comfortable fit and allows you to customize your look with side cinch detailing.

Women's Crochet Flounce Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99; target.com)

Keep it cute and neutral in the Women's Crochet Flounce Bandeau Swimsuit. This one-piece is created with a sun-blocking fabric to protect your skin from the harsh UV rays, and it comes with optional shoulder straps.

Women's Mesh One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99; target.com)

Make a statement at the beach in this Shade and Shore swimsuit. The mesh and black panels add a glamorous flair to a basic black piece.

Women's Crochet Trim Plunge One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99; target.com)

It's all in the details with this one-piece swimsuit. The crochet detailing in the front makes this look a certified winner on the sandy beaches, lakes or poolside.

Note: The prices reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.