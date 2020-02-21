You can now preorder the Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra

The long-awaited Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are finally available for preorder. You can preorder any of the new S20s as of 12:01 a.m. EST Feb. 21, starting at $999.99 for the standard S20, $1,199.99 for the S20+ and $1,399.99 for the S20 Ultra.

The full Galaxy S20 5G family officially lands on March 6 but given past preorders, there's a chance if you lock in early enough, the device may arrive sooner.

Samsung made huge improvements in the newest iteration of its flagship Galaxy S series. The S20s, particularly the S20 Ultra, have impressive specs that match nearly any flagship on the market (if not blowing them out of the water). Each phone comes with 5G, marking Samsung's focus on future-proofing its phones. The S20 only supports Sub6 5G; the S20+ and the S20 Ultra support Sub6 and mmWave 5G.

Samsung offers an instant credit of up to $700 for trade-in if you order one of these phones from the company. Otherwise, you'll have to bite down and pay the $1,000 prices.

However, Samsung lists the S20 with monthly payments, starting at just $27.78 a month, the S20+ at $33.33 a month and the S20 Ultra for $38.89 a month. Plus, if you preorder by March 5, you'll score a sweet bonus.

Those who preorder the S20 from Samsung will score a $100 credit for Samsung that's good for pretty much anything online. Preordering an S20+ gets you $150 and an S20 Ultra is $200. You can put that toward Galaxy Buds+, a QLED TV, a Book S, accessories or even a tablet.

Preorders are open at Samsung, Best Buy, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular. If you're not quite sure which S20 you want, check out our comparison guide here. Or if the flagship prices put you off, check out the old S10s, which are discounted $150.

Here are the options for the Galaxy S20:

Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20 Cloud Blue in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20 Cloud Pink in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com)

Here are the models for the Galaxy S20+:

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20+ Cloud Blue in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20+ in Cloud Blue with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20+ Cosmic Black in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Black with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com)

Here are the models for the Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cosmic Gray with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,399.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cosmic Black with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,399.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cosmic Gray with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM ($1,599.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cosmic Black with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM ($1,599.99; samsung.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.