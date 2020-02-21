Save 60% on Columbia's classic two-in-one winter jacket

Whether it's still cold where you live or you just want to stock up for next winter, now is a great time to buy off-season winter gear. Plenty of brands are marking down some of their best gear, including Columbia: The outdoor brand's classic Bugaboo II Interchange Jacket is 60% off right now with code BUGABOO60.

The versatile Bugaboo II, which comes in both men's and women's styles, is a two-in-one jacket with a breathable, waterproof outer shell and thermal-reflective fleece on the inside, meaning you're getting even more bang for your buck. Case in point: The jacket's dual-layer construction allows you to wear it as one piece of outerwear on chilly, wet days, or take the layers apart and wear them separately if you're dealing with milder weather conditions.

H3 Women's Bugaboo II Interchange Jacket ($71.98, originally $180; columbia.com)

H3 Men's Bugaboo II Interchange Jacket ($71.98, originally $180; columbia.com)

The outer shell is made from Columbia's Omni-Tech Generation Dobby nylon that will keep you dry while maintaining breathability. Omni-Tech has a water column rating of 10,000mm, meaning it can withstand the pressure of 10,000mm of water before the fabric starts to leak. This translates to a solid, waterproof jacket that can protect you in all but the most extreme conditions.

The inside layer is a pile-lined fleece that's ultra-soft and cozy, but it's main allure is its Omni-Heat Reflective lining. This technology utilizes thousands of tiny silver dots to reflect your own body heat back onto you, keeping you super warm. But the material is still breathable, so you retain heat without getting sweaty.

The Bugaboo II Interchange Jacket is truly packed with some of Columbia's best winter technology

