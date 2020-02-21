(CNN) Bullied at school for his dwarfism, 9-year-old Quaden Bayles sobs uncontrollably in the back of his mother's car -- saying to the camera: "Give me a knife, I want to kill myself."

His mother, Yarraka Bayles, from the Australian state of Queensland, posted the heartbreaking Facebook Live video this week to raise awareness of the impact of bullying. In the video, she said her son had previously attempted suicide.

"This is what bullying does," she said in the video. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

Yet what began as a plea has quickly become a movement. The video has been viewed 16 million times since it was posted on Tuesday, with Bayles receiving a massive outpouring of support from around the world, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

Among them is Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who posted a video message to Twitter telling Bayles: "No matter what, you've got a friend in me."

