(CNN) A 24-year-old man was killed by an ax-wielding group near a primary school in Australia, as parents picked up their children on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

The attack happened at about 6 p.m. and followed a road rage incident in the same suburb of Melbourne, Australia, which took place two hours earlier.

"Investigators have established that the fatal assault is linked to an earlier alleged road rage, assault and theft incident," police said in the statement.

Paramedics were called to the site of the attack, but the 24-year-old victim died at the scene on Thursday evening. Soon after, the three alleged attackers were arrested and charged with murder. Two were aged 22 and the other was 20 years old.

