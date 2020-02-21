Settle in with these weekend reads

By Shania Shelton and Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 6:22 PM ET, Fri February 21, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Marches against femicide. A costly French con. Citizens assisting NASA. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Violence against women in Mexico

Uproar and anger have sparked throughout Mexico after the killing of women because of their gender, including 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla. These are the faces representing the young woman who was brutally killed and skinned.

A climate negotiator who is actually optimistic

    Christina Figueres has plenty of reasons to be worried about climate change. Yet the Costa Rican diplomat still feels upbeat about fighting the crisis at hand.
    Read More

    What's spreading faster than the coronavirus

    Ignorance and misinformation about the novel coronavirus, experts say, are leading to more racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians in the United States.

    A multi-million dollar French scam

    Victims thought they were paying millions to free hostages. In reality, they were giving the money to a man claiming to be France's defense minister.

    Does having boys or girls run in families?

    Scientists look at whether having multiple boys or girls in a row is genetic or purely down to chance.

    NASA wants the public's help

    Citizen scientists are helping NASA's ongoing Jupiter mission, so we can see the gas giant like it's never been seen before.

    Opinion: The many museums that are long overdue