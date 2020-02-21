Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Marches against femicide. A costly French con. Citizens assisting NASA. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Uproar and anger have sparked throughout Mexico after the killing of women because of their gender, including 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla. These are the faces representing the young woman who was brutally killed and skinned.
Christina Figueres has plenty of reasons to be worried about climate change. Yet the Costa Rican diplomat still feels upbeat about fighting the crisis at hand.
Ignorance and misinformation about the novel coronavirus, experts say, are leading to more racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians in the United States.
Victims thought they were paying millions to free hostages. In reality, they were giving the money to a man claiming to be France's defense minister.
Scientists look at whether having multiple boys or girls in a row is genetic or purely down to chance.
Citizen scientists are helping NASA's ongoing Jupiter mission, so we can see the gas giant like it's never been seen before.