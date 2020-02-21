(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The US says a seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan has been negotiated with the Taliban.
-- The flu has killed a record-breaking 105 US children so far this season, the CDC reports.
-- A mother narrowly saved a semi-truck driver before his tanker exploded after visiting her newborn child in the NICU.
-- A 15-month-old was last seen two months ago, and the baby girl was reported missing this week.
-- A video of a 9-year-old boy sobbing due to being bullied at school for his dwarfism sparked celebrities to rally to send him to Disneyland.
-- Lawmakers are trying to change the Minnesota constitution, which still allows slavery as a punishment for crimes.
-- The K-pop phenom BTS released its new album, "Map of the Soul: 7."