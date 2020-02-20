As election looms, Netanyahu announces new construction in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) With eleven days to go until Israel's election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build thousands of new homes in a part of Jerusalem that the international community holds as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The announcement immediately drew verbal fire from Palestinians, who called the planned construction "land theft" and a "violation of international law." The international community considers Israeli neighborhoods in East Jerusalem as settlements in violation of international law.

But Israel insists it has the right to build anywhere in its capital city. It is backed by US President Donald Trump's new plan for the Middle East, which recognizes a united Jerusalem as Israel's capital and designates the planned construction zone as Israeli territory.

Read More