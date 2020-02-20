As election looms, Netanyahu announces new construction in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN)With eleven days to go until Israel's election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build thousands of new homes in a part of Jerusalem that the international community holds as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
The announcement immediately drew verbal fire from Palestinians, who called the planned construction "land theft" and a "violation of international law." The international community considers Israeli neighborhoods in East Jerusalem as settlements in violation of international law.
But Israel insists it has the right to build anywhere in its capital city. It is backed by US President Donald Trump's new plan for the Middle East, which recognizes a united Jerusalem as Israel's capital and designates the planned construction zone as Israeli territory.
"We did this then in the face of strong international opposition. We overcame every obstacle and we did it, and see what we have done in Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. "We are connecting Jerusalem. We are connecting all parts of the united Jerusalem, the rebuilt Jerusalem. It is a source of great pride and is great news for the entire people of Israel."
The Prime Minister announced 3,000 new units in Givat Hamatos, a location south of the Old City of Jerusalem. Though Israel has had plans to build there for years, construction on the open piece of land has been delayed because of international opposition. Netanyahu said the first 1,000 of these units will be put up for sale in the coming days.
An additional 1,000 units will be built in Beit Safafa, an Arab neighborhood which straddles the Green Line adjacent to Givat Hamatos.
Netanyahu also announced the establishment of a new neighborhood, called Har Homa Heh, an expansion of the existing neighborhood of Har Homa on the southeastern outskirts of the city. Netanyahu said the new neighborhood would have 2,200 units, able to house approximately 12,000 people.