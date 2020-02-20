A Washington state proposal would stop bottled water companies from tapping natural water sources

(CNN) Washington state is taking a stand against bottled water companies.

A bill making its way through the legislature would officially put a stop to new permits for groundwater withdrawals, which have long been criticized by activists for using up natural resources.

The legislation specifically dictates "any use of water for the commercial production of bottled water is deemed to be detrimental to the public welfare and the public interest."

The bill, which passed the Senate by a 28-20 vote, moves on to the House.

If passed and signed, the bill would affect applications for new water withdrawals received since January 2019.