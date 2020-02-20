(CNN) Sy Sperling, the founder of Hair Club for Men, died after an illness in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, said company vice president Rich Narcisi. Sperling was 78.

Sperling is best known for his TV ads in the 1980s that famously pitched his hair restoration club with the tag line, "I'm not only the Hair Club president, but I'm also a client."

That first national commercial with Sperling aired in 1982.

"Colleagues, friends, and family recall Mr. Sperling as a visionary with an immense passion for business, innovation and helping others," said a post on the company website

"We continue to live by his words 'Live life to the fullest, take chances and risks, and believe in yourself.'"

