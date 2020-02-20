The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will soon be a part of the curriculum for Oklahoma schools

(CNN) Oklahoma leaders announced Wednesday the state will be moving forward with embedding the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre into the curriculum of all Oklahoma schools.

On the last day of May in 1921, a white mob estimated at 10,000 people descended on the Greenwood District -- then an affluent black neighborhood in Tulsa known as Black Wall Street -- and burned it to the ground. Hundreds of African-Americans were killed. Hundreds more were unaccounted for.

But that part of history went unmentioned for decades in classrooms across the state.

The killings remained "Tulsa's dirty secret," state Sen. Kevin Matthews said at a news conference Wednesday.

And while school districts have begun teaching about the massacre, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in the news conference, the state's education department will be releasing a curriculum framework this April to bolster those efforts throughout the state.

