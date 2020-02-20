A woman died after being hit by a float in New Orleans Nyx parade

(CNN) New Orleans authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a parade float Wednesday night at the Krewe of Nyx parade, the New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.

The woman, police said, died at the scene.

Not much is known about what happened before the incident, police chief Shaun Ferguson said during a news conference, but the parade was allowed to continue after it was re-routed around the incident.

"The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family," the release said.

Julie Lea, the captain for the Krewe of Nyx, called the incident a "tragic occurrence," according to CNN affiliate WVUE.

