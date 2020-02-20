Little League teams in several states are dropping the Houston Astros name in the wake of its cheating scandal

(CNN) The Houston Astros baseball cheating scandal may be a problem that stays in the Major Leagues, but the lesson is trickling down to local Little Leagues.

The Texas MLB team was caught stealing a pitcher's signals with the use of technology, a practice that is illegal in professional baseball. The team's office suffered multiple suspensions and fines, but no players were suspended.

Across the country, Little Leagues name their teams after their MLB counterparts, but several districts are suspending the Astros name due to the scandal.

Bob Bertoni, the District Administrator for District 16/31 Little League in Pennsylvania, told CNN that he has recommended that all 23 of his district presidents drop the name Astros from their team rosters this year.

Bertoni said he made the decision for two reasons.

