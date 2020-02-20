Cleveland Browns player Gregory Robinson arrested for allegedly possessing 157 pounds of marijuana in a rental car

(CNN) Cleveland Browns player Gregory Robinson was arrested after US Border Patrol agents found 157 pounds or marijuana in a car, officials said.

Robinson, 27, and Jaquan Bray, 26, were charged in a federal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession intent to distribute, US Attorney's Office Western District Texas said in a news release. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Robinson is the same Gregory Robinson who is a player for the Cleveland Browns, DOJ spokesman Daryl Fields told CNN.

Bray and Robinson were approaching the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station when a border patrol canine unit alerted agents to their vehicle, the release said. Bray, who was driving, parked the vehicle in an inspection area.

"A subsequent inspection of the vehicle by agents revealed the presence of approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area," the release said.

