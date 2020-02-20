A small private jet skidded down a runway in Daytona Beach with no landing gear. No one was hurt

(CNN) A small private plane slid on its belly down the main runway at the Daytona Beach Airport on Thursday, showering sparks and causing a fire.

No one was injured, officials at the airport said.

Video posted to Facebook by Yelvington Jet Aviation shows the plane, a Cessna 510, sliding across the asphalt with no landing gear or nose gear in sight. After the landing, black smoke can be seen coming from the plane.

A photo on the airport's Twitter feed shows the stopped plane with fire-fighting foam around it. There is a liquid on the runway, possibly airplane fuel.

The small private aircraft made the landing around 12:25 p.m. ET, airport officials said. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com the plane had arrived in Daytona Beach on Thursday after a flight from Page Field in Fort Myers.

