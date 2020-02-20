Man stabbed at London mosque and police arrest suspect

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Thu February 20, 2020

London (CNN)Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a mosque in central London.

Officers were called to the mosque near Regent's Park just after 3 p.m. local time, and found a man in his 70s with stab injuries, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Images and videos posted to social media appear to show officers restraining a man in a red sweater on the floor of the mosque.
The victim has been taken to hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
