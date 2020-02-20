Man stabbed at London mosque and police arrest suspect

London (CNN) Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a mosque in central London.

Officers were called to the mosque near Regent's Park just after 3 p.m. local time, and found a man in his 70s with stab injuries, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images and videos posted to social media appear to show officers restraining a man in a red sweater on the floor of the mosque.

The victim has been taken to hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

