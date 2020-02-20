'Stranger Things' actor raises public awareness of rare bone disease

(CNN) Calling all "Stranger Things" fans: Did you know the reason nerdy preteen Dustin Henderson doesn't have any front teeth in seasons one and three is because the actor who plays him has a rare bone condition?

Gaten Matarazzo III, who plays Dustin on the Netflix megahit, was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, or CCD, a rare disorder which primarily affects growth of teeth and collarbones.

Like many celebrities, Matarazzo is using his new fame to bring attention to the condition. It's been written into the plotline of "Stranger Things" in every season -- Dustin even gets dentures in season two -- and Matarazzo has made numerous appearances to discuss his life with CCD (and take out his dentures as well).

The attention appears to be working to build public awareness. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA , each season of the show brought an unexpected increase in weekly Google search traffic for CCD, well above typical levels.

In fact, one CCD-related information page got 10,000 visits the week after the third season premiere of "Stranger Things" last summer.