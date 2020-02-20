Benefits (and some surprising science) about owning a pet

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:35 AM ET, Thu February 20, 2020

Pets bring joy to our lives (yes, dog lovers -- even cats). Need more proof than the gleeful smile on this child&#39;s face? &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0747563215004343&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study from Indiana University&lt;/a&gt; found simply watching cat videos boosted energy and healthy positive emotions and decreased negative feelings.
Man&#39;s best friend is well known for devotion and loyalty, but did you know that dogs can also extend our lifespans? A new &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.119.005554&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis &lt;/a&gt;of research on nearly 4 million people found dog owners were 24% less likely to die for any reason.
